Mukhtar’s hat trick leads Nashville over St Louis City 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals, the second one on a second-half penalty kick, and Nashville SC defeated St. Louis City 3-1, upping its unbeaten run to a club-record 10 straight matches. Mukhtar gave Nashville (10-3-5) the lead early, scoring unassisted in the 11th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini scored his seventh goal of the season, unassisted in the 41st minute to pull St. Louis City (9-6-2) even at halftime. Mukhtar gave Nashville the lead for good in the 70th minute, scoring after St. Louis City defender Kyle Hiebert picked up a second yellow card that left the expansion team a man down. Mukhtar wrapped up the victory and polished off his hat trick when he took passes from Dax McCarty and Alex Muyl in the 75th minute and scored his league-leading 13th goal of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.