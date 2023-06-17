Olson hits early grand slam, NL-leading Braves add three more homers for 5th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and the homer-happy Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game with a 10-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies. Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia also went deep as the National League-leading Braves moved a season-high 19 games over .500. They have combined for 42 runs and 52 hits during the winning streak and lead the majors with 122 homers. Olson’s 20th long ball, an opposite-field shot that sailed 424 feet into left-center, added to the Braves’ dominance in the first. Their 66 runs top the majors and they also rank first with 31 games of at least one run in the first.

