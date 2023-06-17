Ruiz, Muscovski propel Real Salt Lake past DC United 2-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo Ruiz scored from midfield in the first half, Danny Muscovski added a second-half goal and Real Salt Lake held off D.C. United 2-1. Things went bad for DC United (6-8-5) after defender Steven Birnbaum sent off for a red card in the 26th minute. Ruiz staked Real Salt Lake (6-7-5) to a 1-0 halftime lead when he took a pass from Andrew Brody at midfield in the 41st minute and drilled a shot over the outstretched arm of Tyler Miller and into the back right corner of the net. Real Salt Lake went up 2-0 early in the second half when Musovski used assists from Andrés Gómez and Jasper Löffelsend in the 51st minute to score his third goal this season.