Samad Taylor hits walk-off single in MLB debut as Royals beat Angels 10-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-9 on Saturday to snap a 10-game losing streak. Aroldis Chapman earned the win in relief. Chris Devenski took the loss. Los Angeles wasted a great start by Griffin Canning, who allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. The Angels were up 8-2 in the seventh inning before the Royals came back. Brandon Drury stroked two home runs and drove in three runs and Shohei Ohtani hit his Major League-leading 23rd home run to build the lead for Los Angeles.

