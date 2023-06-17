Schwarber hits go-ahead single in 12th, Stott drives in two as Phillies beat Athletics 3-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead single in the 12th and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Cristian Pache began on second base and scored on Schwarber’s first hit of the day, off Ken Waldichuk. Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A’s to tie it in the bottom half. Andrew Vasquez, Philadelphia’s seventh pitcher, struck out the final two A’s in the 10th then gave up Carlos Pérez’s tying double in the 11th. He earned the victory as the Phillies won their sixth in seven and 12th of their last 14 following a five-game losing streak.

