Snell strikes out 12 in 6 innings as the Padres blank the Rays 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 12 over six dominant innings in his best outing of the season to lead the San Diego Padres past the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0. Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Manny Machado drove in a run with an infield single after the Padres opened the inning with three consecutive bunts. Snell also fanned 12 in his previous start, a no-decision against Colorado. The left-hander gave up just two hits to the major league-leading Rays. Steven Wilson and Nick Martinez each pitched a perfect inning before Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 17th save. Hader gave up an infield single to Taylor Walls with two outs, then whiffed Manuel Margot to finish the three-hitter. Tampa Bay struck out 17 times.

