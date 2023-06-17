Twins bullpen 3-hits Tigers in 2-0 win behind Kirilloff’s RBI single in 5th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Detroit. Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning against Tigers starter Joey Wentz. José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins. They opted for an all-reliever game to give their rotation a break during this stretch of 16 games without a day off. The Twins had only three hits themselves, thanks to Wentz. The left-hander still dropped to 1-7 this season.

