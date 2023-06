LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Scheffler holed out from 196 yards on the 17th hole, then made a 22-foot birdie putt with his new flat stick on 18 to put himself squarely in the mix at the U.S. Open. The world No. 1’s eagle-birdie finish supercharged a round that had been going nowhere. He shot 2-under 68 to finish the third round at 7 under, only three shots behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

