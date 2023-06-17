US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This is U.S. Open is on the quiet side. Los Angeles Country Club is a tight fit and the USGA sold only 22,000 tickets to make sure everyone had a good experience. But players have noticed how few cheers there have been this week. Or at least how muted they seem compared with other U.S. Opens. The USGA knew this coming into LACC. It feels it is worth it to have the U.S. Open at quality courses even if it’s a small footprint. And the USGA is thinking about letting fans crowd into the 18th fairway to celebrate a new champion.

