Wake Forest offense arrives in time to produce a 3-2 win over Stanford in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Danny Corona hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to roust a dormant Wake Forest offense and the Demon Deacons opened their first College World Series in 68 years with a 3-2 win over Stanford. The No. 1 national seed Deacons were held to three hits and one run before storms in the area caused a 1-hour, 28-minute delay in the seventh inning. When play resumed, the Deacons were able to squeeze out enough production to win their first game in Omaha since they won the national championship in 1955.

