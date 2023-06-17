Xander Schauffele slips back with 73 on a difficult day at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele has run into trouble on the weekend at plenty of majors in recent years, and the 123rd U.S. Open is no exception. After beginning this tournament with the best round in U.S. Open history, Schauffele shot 73 in the third round. He would need a big finish Sunday to finally take his name off the list of the best players without a major title. He made three bogeys on his front nine and three more on the back nine, unable to string together the consistent play with which he matched Rickie Fowler’s Open-record 62 on Thursday.

