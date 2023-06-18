UEFA president Čeferin dismisses idea of threat to European soccer from big-spending Saudis

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin says European soccer should not be afraid of a player exodus to Saudi Arabian clubs. He suggests the country was making a mistake investing in stars at the end of their careers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have taken hundreds of millions of dollars to join Saudi Arabian clubs this year. Similar offers were made to Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić and more offers are set to follow. Čeferin tells Dutch broadcaster NOS it’s a mistake for Saudi Arabian soccer to buy players at the end of their careers instead of investing in youth academies and coaches.

