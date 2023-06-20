Clement and Springer hit RBI singles in the 8th in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 win over the Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Tuesday night. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series after falling 11-0 in the opener Monday night. The Blue Jays ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the eighth against Tanner Scott (4-2). Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .398. The Marlins had won five in a row. Yimi García (2-3) was the winner, pitching the seventh. Jordan Romano closed with a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.