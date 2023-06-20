Collier helps Minnesota beat Los Angeles for 3rd time in 9 days

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61. Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against Los Angeles, with the two previous wins coming by five-points apiece. Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier’s free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead. Trailing 64-61, Los Angeles called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.

