Giménez’s RBI single in the 10th gives the Guardians a 3-2 win over the slumping A’s

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez’s single in the 10th inning brought home José Ramírez from third base, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics, who lost their sixth straight. With the bases loaded and none out, Giménez dropped his single off Trevor May just inside the right-field line for Cleveland’s fourth walk-off win this season. Giménez was mobbed by his teammates, who were blanked for six innings before tying it in the seventh on Amed Rosario’s RBI single and Ramírez’s run-scoring double. Oakland dropped to 19-56, the club’s worst record since the 1920 Philadelphia A’s started with the same mark.

