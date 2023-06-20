Hicks homers and drives in 4 as the Orioles beat the Rays 8-6 after nearly blowing a 7-run lead

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Hicks homered and had four RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 after nearly blowing a seven-run lead in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL East. Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep, and Kyle Bradish gave up two runs over five innings for the Orioles, who moved within four games of the first-place Rays. Francisco Mejía had an RBI double off Bradish during a two-run fifth before Manuel Margot drove in two with a pinch-hit single in a four-run sixth against three Baltimore relievers as the Rays got within 7-6. Tampa Bay dropped to 31-8 at home, and has lost three straight overall for the first time this season.

