Kershaw deals, and the Dodgers get 2 big breaks in a 2-0 win over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the Freeway Series with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Miguel Rojas doubled and scored on Michael Busch’s high-bouncing single in the eighth after Clayton Kershaw and Reid Detmers dueled through seven scoreless innings. The Dodgers snapped their three-game skid with two fortunate breaks for a team that hasn’t had many lately. Four innings after the Angels’ Brandon Drury was ruled out at the plate on a call overturned by video review, Busch’s chopper off Chris Devenski inexplicably bounded high over Angels first baseman Kevin Padlo.

