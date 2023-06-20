Natasha Howard scores 23, the Wings snap a 3-game losing streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 to end a three-game losing streak. Dallas went ahead 63-38 in the third quarter after scoring 11 straight points. Atlanta missed its first six field goals of the third quarter but rallied in the fourth behind rookie Taylor Mikesell, who scored seven points in four minutes to get within 80-67 with 4:07 left. Dallas made five of its next six free throws to secure an 85-69 lead. Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6), which plays the first of back-to-back games at Los Angeles on Friday. Satou Sabally scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and Teaira McCowan had nine points and 11 rebounds.

