Nate Ackenhausen shines in his first start and LSU shuts out Tennessee 5-0 at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nate Ackenhausen pitched six innings in his first start for LSU and combined with Riley Cooper for the Tigers’ nation-leading 11th shutout of the season in a 5-0 victory over Tennessee in the College World Series. LSU beat its SEC rival for the fourth time in five meetings and will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest on Wednesday night. The Tigers would have to beat the Demon Deacons in that game and again Thursday to reach the CWS finals. Tennessee failed to score for the first time in 133 games and was eliminated from the CWS.

