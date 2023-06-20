Pederson hits tying homer in 8th, draws winning walk for the Giants in the 9th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and drew the winning walk in the ninth to help the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory. Pederson drew the bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Josh Hader a night after Mike Yastrzemski gave the Giants a victory with a three-run home run in the 10th inning. Luis Matos started the ninth for San Francisco with a one-out walk off Nick Martinez (3-3). Patrick Bailey followed with a single to left, just under diving third baseman Manny Machado. Hader replaced Martinez and walked pinch-hitter Casey Schmitt after being called for a pitch-clock violation. Hader struck out David Villar before Pederson drew a seven-pitch walk.

