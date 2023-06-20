Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners. He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side. The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

