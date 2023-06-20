Wil Myers cut by Cincinnati Reds, who owe $4.19 million

CINCINNATI (AP) — Outfielder Wil Myers was cut by the Cincinnati Reds after the team activated him from the 10-day injured list. Myers was designated for assignment and the Reds owe about $4.19 million from the $7.5 million, one-year contract he agreed to on Dec. 22. An 11-year veteran, the 32-year-old had been sidelined with a kidney stone and a left shoulder sprain. Myers hit .189 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games before he was sidelined. Cincinnati has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Myers cannot be assigned outright to the minor leagues without his consent.

