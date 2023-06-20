Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities. Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says “I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing.” New York entered a series against Seattle 8-14 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when has been available.

