43-year-old Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry. Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017. Williams is ranked 697th but she beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. Wimbledon begins on July 3. Elina Svitolina, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were also given wild cards for the women’s draw. David Goffin was among of the men given wild cards.

Associated Press

