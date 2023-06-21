Bradley goes 6 strong innings and Rays beat Orioles 7-2 to split 2-game series
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Taj Bradley allowed one run over a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 to split a two-game series between the top two teams in the AL East. Bradley gave up three hits and struck out eight. Arozarena and Paredes started a four-run second with consecutive homers against Tyler Wells, who also made two errors during the inning. Ramón Urías and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, who are five back of the first-place Rays.