Donna Vekic upsets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open
BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s preparations for the grass-court Grand Slam hit a snag when she lost to Donna Vekic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Berlin Open. Vekic faced only two break points and saved them both. Caroline Garcia will play either former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals after the third-seeded Frenchwoman beat qualifier Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-2. Maria Sakkari beat Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in the first round after a health issue affected her French opponent.