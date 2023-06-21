Frank Vogel and Suns announce coaching staff including Kevin Young and David Fizdale

PHOENIX (AP) — New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel announced his coaching staff for the coming season, which includes associate head coach Kevin Young and former NBA head coach David Fizdale. Young was the associate head coach for the past two seasons under former Suns coach Monty Williams, who was fired after four seasons following the team’s second-round loss in the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets. Fizdale has been the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs in 2017. He spent the past season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz.

