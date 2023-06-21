Gallen goes 7 strong innings and picks up his 9th win as Diamondbacks down Brewers 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1. Arizona won for only the fourth time in its last 18 games in Milwaukee but took two of three from the Brewers in the series. Gallen limited the Brewers one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out four. He surrendered a solo home run to Raimel Tapia in the fifth inning but otherwise kept the Brewers in check. The NL West-leading Diamondbacks broke through in the sixth against Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero, who took the loss.

