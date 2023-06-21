Gore and Robles exchange words following a misplay in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win over the Nationals
By BYRON KERR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore was not happy with teammate Victor Robles’ effort on a single to center field by Cardinals left fielder Jordan Walker in second inning of St. Louis’ 9-3 victory over Washington at Nats Park. Robles appeared to have a chance at catching a line drive off Walker’s bat but let the ball drop in front of him for a base hit. Gore allowed five runs on nine hits over six innings to take the loss and fall to 3-6. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says “they talked about it. We talked about it. It’s good. It happens.”