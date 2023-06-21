Hendricks shuts down reeling Pirates as Cubs complete 3-game sweep with 8-3 victory
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Nico Hoerner homered and tripled for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in three runs for Chicago. Josh Palacios had an RBI double for Pittsburgh but couldn’t stop the Pirates from dropping their ninth straight game. Pittsburgh has managed just 20 runs during a slide that’s seen the Pirates drop from first to fourth in the NL Central.