Henrik Lundqvist is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Lundqvist backstopped Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and the New York Rangers to the playoffs in 11 of 12 years. That included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and two Eastern Conference final appearances. Countryman Henrik Zetterberg, Canadian women’s hockey stars Jennifer Botterill and Carolina Ouellette and longtime executive David Poile are among the other top candidates. The selection committee is set to reveal the Hall’s class of 2023 this afternoon.

