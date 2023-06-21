Jeff Walz and Louisville women are moving forward after Hailey Van Lith’s transfer to LSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jeff Walz is excited about who’s on his new-look roster and appreciative of the notable player who isn’t. In discussing a revamped Louisville squad that will feature six transfers, the Louisville coach also addressed the surprising departure this spring of leading scorer Hailey Van Lith. The guard chose to play her senior season at reigning national champion LSU and told Bleacher Report last week in an interview that while she had success and good friends in Louisville, she “wasn’t enjoying everyday life” there. Walz dismissed any conflict and wished Van Lith well as he revamps his roster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.