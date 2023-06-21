Josh Berry finally lands his big NASCAR break as Kevin Harvick’s replacement in Cup Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Berry will take the final step in his long journey to the top of racing with Stewart-Haas Racing next season as the replacement for future NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick. Harvick is retiring at the end of this season. Berry’s route out of Hendersonville, Tennessee, into one of the most prominent seats in the sport was pushed along by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who discovered Berry at least a dozen years ago in the online racing community. Earnhardt has taken Berry as far as possible, which this year has included eight Cup races with Hendrick Motorsports as the injury replacement for both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

