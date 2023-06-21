Las Vegas man jailed, accused of threatening mass violence at Stanley Cup victory parade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Judges in Las Vegas ordered a man accused of threatening mass violence at last weekend’s parade celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights victory in the NHL Stanley Cup championship to remain jailed unless he can post $55,000 bail. Anthony Zuccaro appeared in court Wednesday in separate cases alleging that he damaged Nevada State Police vehicles with his motorcycle and threatened to either drive a truck into throngs of hockey fans or use gasoline bombs to injure police and revelers on the Las Vegas Strip. Zuccaro told one judge he is not dangerous. But police say he told crisis hotline workers he hoped to incite mass panic and many deaths in front of lots of cameras, and then induce police to kill him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.