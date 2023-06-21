Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster in title defense

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson is among the 23 players selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month. Thompson is among a mix of veteran and newcomers named Wednesday to the team by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among the experienced players are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who will each be making a fourth World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand. Thompson is joined by fellow up-and-coming stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

