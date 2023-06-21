NCAA panel imposes a 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations

An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago. The panel issued its ruling Wednesday. It follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway. The former NBA star was charged under the rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs. In a statement, Memphis officials say they believe Hardaway “never intentionally committed a violation.”

