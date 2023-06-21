Wickmayer to face top-seeded Maria in Veneto Open quarterfinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Yanina Wickmayer will face top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open after rallying to beat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets. Maria beat Italian wild card Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-3 to spoil her opponent’s 20th birthday celebrations. Sixth-seeded Yuan Yue also eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jang Su-jeong. The Chinese player will next face fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic of Serbia. It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.