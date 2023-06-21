Young scores 23, Aces ease by the short-handed Mercury 99-79

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79. Phoenix was without Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) for the third straight game. Las Vegas scored 32 points in the first quarter and led 57-40 at halftime after going 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Young had 16 points in the half and Wilson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Las Vegas extended it to 87-60 with 0.2 seconds left in the third quarter on Candace Parker’s layup, off a nice assist from Chelsea Gray. It moved Parker into eighth in WNBA history for made field goals, passing Cappie Pondexter (2,446).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.