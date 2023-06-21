Zack Short homers, Javier Báez gets 1,000th hit to lead Tigers over Royals 9-4

DETROIT (AP) — Zack Short homered and drove in two runs, Javier Báez got his 1,000th career hit and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Kansas City Royals 9-4. The Royals have lost 15 of 18 games. Matthew Boyd allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Detroit. He struck out seven without a walk. Brady Singer lost his third straight decision, giving up five runs, seven hits and a walk in seven innings.

