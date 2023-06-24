Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities

NEW YORK (AP) — Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready. Judge was hurt June 3 when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on J.D. Martinez. The injury, unusual for a baseball player, makes it hard for Judge to predict his progress. Judge did rehab work in a pool on Wednesday and was hoping to progress to throwing and light hitting.

