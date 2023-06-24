Alcaraz reaches the Queen’s Club final to close in on reclaiming the top ranking

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first ATP final on grass and moved one win away from reclaiming the top ranking. He took out Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships. Alex de Minaur stands between Alcaraz and the prizes. Alcaraz and Korda played their first career semifinal on grass. Korda made nine aces but also double-faulted six times. His slice was regularly punished by Alcaraz’s heavy forehands. Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set and served out. Victory would give the U.S. Open champion his fifth title of the year and move the 20-year-old Spaniard above Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings. He would also enter upcoming Wimbledon as the No. 1 seed. De Minaur knocked out second-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6.

