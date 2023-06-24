Blue Jays put RHP Cimber on 15-day IL with shoulder impingement, recall RHP Francis

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list because of a right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Cimber is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and one save in two chances in 22 games this season. The six-year veteran has also pitched for San Diego, Cleveland, and Miami. Cimber missed 26 games in April and May because of a strained right rhomboid. He has a 10.12 ERA in 11 games since returning May 23.

