Brazil coach Sundhage out to plug big gap in career with Women’s World Cup glory

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — The decorated career of Swedish coach Pia Sundhage in women’s soccer includes Olympic gold medals with the USA in 2008 and 2012 and a silver medal with her own country in 2016. But one big gap in the 63-year-old’s coaching career is a World Cup crown. Next month she will try to achieve that with Brazil, which is also seeking its first trophy in the tournament as the great Marta nears the end of her playing days. Sundhage said in an interview with The Associated Press that she feels she has a chance to triumph in Australia and New Zealand.

