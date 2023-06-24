Luiten cards a bogey-free 65 for a three-shot lead going into the final round in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Joost Luiten has carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to match his lowest round of the season and take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW International Open. The 37-year-old Luiten is in prime position at 14 under to claim his seventh European tour win. Dutch compatriot Daan Huizing is his nearest challenger after a 66 in the third round. Daniel Hillier of New Zealand, Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari of Italy are tied for third at 10 under.

