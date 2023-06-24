Skip to Content
Orioles activate outfielder Cedric Mullins from injured list

Published 10:02 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list before their game Saturday against Seattle.

Mullins had been out since late May because of a right groin strain. He was penciled into the starting lineup for Saturday, batting leadoff and playing center field.

The Orioles also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder Josh Lester to Norfolk.

Mullins was hitting .263 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 13 steals when he went down with the injury. Despite being without him for more than three weeks, the Orioles still have the third-best record in the American League. Baltimore picked up veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has played well since joining the team.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

