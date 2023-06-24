Rays shortstop Wander Franco back in lineup after 2-day benching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is back in the starting lineup after being benched for two games in response to his handling of frustrating situations this season. Franco was second in the lineup for a game against the Kanas City Royals. After being sent home Thursday, the first of the two games he didn’t play, Franco was in uniform and in the dugout for Friday night’s game. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has declined to discuss specific incidents. Franco has at times not run out grounders. After an at-bat on Wednesday, he shattered his bat on the dugout bench.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.