Rays shortstop Wander Franco back in lineup after 2-day benching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is back in the starting lineup after being benched for two games in response to his handling of frustrating situations this season. Franco was second in the lineup for a game against the Kanas City Royals. After being sent home Thursday, the first of the two games he didn’t play, Franco was in uniform and in the dugout for Friday night’s game. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has declined to discuss specific incidents. Franco has at times not run out grounders. After an at-bat on Wednesday, he shattered his bat on the dugout bench.

