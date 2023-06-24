Top seeds Krejcikova and Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final after taking contrasting paths. Krejcikova hasn’t dropped a set all week. She dispatched Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Ostapenko played her fourth consecutive three-set match when she beat fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In a matchup of former French Open champions, Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 4-2. That includes winning their most recent match last month in the Italian Open third round. But they have never met on grass.

