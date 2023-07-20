Title return: Dodgers back at Globe for 1st time since 2020 World Series during pandemic

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Globe Life Field in Texas for the first time since winning the World Series in the most unusual postseason. They open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The last time the Dodgers played there was in the neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also won the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series during their more than three weeks there that October. They won the World Series in six games over Tampa Bay. The Rays just left Texas after being swept in three games.

