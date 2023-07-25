Alonso has a big night and Verlander pitches the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 in their Subway Series opener. Jeff McNeil had three RBIs and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets, hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland. The 40-year-old Verlander was touched for just two hits. He struck out six and improved to 5-0 in his last eight regular-season starts against the Yankees.

