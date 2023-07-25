Australian Indigenous advocates urge for FIFA to do more for them in Women’s World Cup legacy

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Indigenous sports leaders and advocates have complained to FIFA of the “egregious omission” of First Nations organizations in Australia in a Women’s World Cup legacy plan. Former Sydney Swans Australian rules football star Adam Goodes and John Moriarty, the first Aboriginal man to make Australia’s national soccer team, are among the signatories to a letter sent to the soccer’s world governing body regarding funding in the wake of the World Cup. Football Australia’s Legacy ’23 plan is a strategy to deliver economic, social and health benefits and multicultural inclusion following its co-hosting of the global tournament. The joint letter to FIFA says while the report acknowledged First Nations contributors, it doesn’t include specific funding for Indigenous programs.

